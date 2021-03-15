Moore allowed just one run on one hit Sunday against the Pirates, picking up the win while striking out three and walking none over four innings.

The major-league deal Moore signed in January seems to imply the Phillies view him as a rotation favorite, though he's earning a relatively low $3 million, which doesn't give him a ton of job security. The job is likely Moore's until he pitches his way out of it, and he certainly hasn't done that so far this spring, allowing just a single run on three hits and a walk in eight innings of work. He's not a particularly interesting fantasy option given his mediocre strikeout numbers and hitter-friendly home park, but in leagues deep enough where every starter with a job has value he should at least clear that bar. Spencer Howard remains an interesting prospect despite his shaky debut and could move ahead of Moore or fellow veteran Chase Anderson at some point this season, but he may open in the bullpen or minors to manage his innings.