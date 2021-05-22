Moore was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back spasms Saturday.
Moore won a spot in the Opening Day rotation but struggled to a 9.82 ERA and 2.36 WHIP over three starts before landing on the COVID-19 injured list in mid-April. He was decent enough in six relief appearances since his return to action, allowing three earned runs in 7.1 frames, but he'll now head back to the injured list. Spencer Howard was recalled in a corresponding move and will have the chance to establish himself in the rotation, which could push Moore even further from a fantasy-relevant role.
