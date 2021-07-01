Moore and the Phillies won't play the Marlins on Thursday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Philadelphia, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The two sides have yet to announce a make-up date for the postponed game. Considering that Moore was scheduled to make a spot start Thursday after Zach Eflin fell ill, the Phillies may elect to push the southpaw to the back of their pitching schedule. If that's the case, Moore likely wouldn't be in line to make his next start until Tuesday in Chicago against the Cubs.