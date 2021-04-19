Moore was placed on the injured list Monday for an unspecified reason, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Although the Phillies haven't officially provided an injury designation for Moore, the southpaw is apparently sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. It's not clear whether Moore has tested positive for the virus, but he'll be eligible to return to the team as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. If Moore remains sidelined through Friday, Vince Velasquez is likely to take his place as the starter for Friday's game against the Rockies.