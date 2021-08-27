Moore (2-4) picked up the loss Thursday pitching four innings while allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts in a loss to Arizona.

Moore ran into trouble early Thursday allowing four consecutive singles in the second inning to plate two runs, while also later surrendering a two-run home run to Nick Ahmed. The southpaw only threw 70 pitches total in the contest, and has surpassed five innings in a start once across his last six outings. Moore will likely take the mound next week in Washington.