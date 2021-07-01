Moore will start Thursday's game against the Marlins after Zach Eflin was scratched with an illness, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Moore initially appeared set to step into the rotation during this weekend's series against the Padres, filling the starting role that had previously been occupied by Spencer Howard, who was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. Eflin's illness resulted in a late change of plans, but Moore should still be ready to handle a normal starter's workload, despite taking the hill on short notice. Moore will be pitching on five days' rest after he tossed five scoreless frames against the Mets last Friday in the second game of a doubleheader.