Moore (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Moore spent just over a month on the injured list due to lower-back spasms, but he made four rehab appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and built up to 91 pitches in his most recent appearance Friday. The southpaw will likely be available out of the bullpen, but he could also be an option to take on a rotation role if Spencer Howard struggles in the near future.
More News
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Completes fourth rehab appearance•
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Slated for another rehab outing•
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Makes rehab appearance•
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Out with back spasms•
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Still available as reliever•
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Returns from injured list•