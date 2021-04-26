Moore was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
Moore spent a week on the injured list, though the Phillies didn't specify whether or not he'd tested positive for the virus himself. Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the lefty needs a bit of time before being ready to handle a starter's workload. The Phillies have yet to announce their future rotation plans, but it's possible he follows Vince Velasquez out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Cardinals.
