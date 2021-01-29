Moore signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Phillies on Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The veteran lefty cruised to a 3.53 ERA over his first four big-league seasons but went overseas to join the NPB's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in 2020 after struggling to a 5.13 ERA over his next five campaigns. Moore was limited to just 13 starts for the Japanese champions due to a calf injury, but he was quite good when available, finishing with a 2.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 27.8 percent strikeout rate. Giving Moore a big-league deal suggests the Phillies think he has a real role to play this season, and that role could be as the team's fifth starter, as Vince Velasquez doesn't provide the stiffest competition for that job.