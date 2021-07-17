Moore gave up two runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out nine through 4.1 innings in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He did not factor in the decision.

Moore's prior season-high in strikeouts was five on April 11 in Atlanta, so this seems like quite an outlier of a performance for the journeyman lefty. He has failed to log more than 4.1 innings in any of his last three appearances and tentatively lines up to face the Yankees on the road Wednesday.