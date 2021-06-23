Moore will start one of the games in Friday's doubleheader against the Mets, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran southpaw was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday and will receive a starting opportunity in Friday's doubleheader. Moore has a 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB across 18.1 innings with five homers allowed this season.