Moore will be available out of the bullpen Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The left-hander spent time on the COVID-19 injured list and hasn't pitched since April 17, so Vince Velasquez will receive another turn through the starting rotation. Moore struggled in three starts before landing on the shelf with a 9.82 ERA over 11 innings.
More News
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Returns from injured list•
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Unlikely to return before Friday•
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Placed on injured list•
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Woeful against St. Louis•
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Hit hard in no decision•
-
Phillies' Matt Moore: Can't find plate in no-decision•