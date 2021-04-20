The Phillies aren't expecting Moore to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his next scheduled turn in the rotation Friday against the Rockies at Coors Field, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia is instead having Vince Velasquez stay prepared for a spot start Friday, and the right-hander could stick in the rotation for additional turns if Moore isn't able to clear MLB's health and safety protocol in an expedient fashion. Moore is 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA and 2.36 WHIP through his first three outings, so fantasy managers holding him in deeper mixed leagues or NL-only formats won't fret too much about him missing out on a start at a hitter-friendly park.