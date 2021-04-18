Moore (0-1) gave up six runs (five earned) on four hits and five walks while fanning three across 2.2 innings in Saturday's loss against the Cardinals. He also allowed two home runs.

Moore was taken deep by both Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong in the third inning, and those two homers rounded out what was another disappointing start for the 31-year-old lefty. He owns a 4:3 K/BB ratio in 2021 while failing to get past the fifth inning in each of his three starts to date. Moore has also given up two home runs in each of his last two outings.