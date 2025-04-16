Strahm earned the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Giants, striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Strahm was brought in for the ninth inning of Tuesday's game after usual closer Jose Alvarado was deployed in the eighth frame to preserve the Phillies' lead. Strahm needed only seven pitches (six of which were strikes) to dispatch the Phillies in order, including a three-pitch punchout of Patrick Bailey for the second out. Strahm has opened the season with a 1.23 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 7.1 innings.