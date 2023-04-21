Strahm (1-2) took the loss against Colorado on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters over 5.1 innings.

C.J. Cron tagged Strahm for a two-run homer in the first inning, but the left-handed hurler was otherwise quite impressive. He struck out a career-high 11 batters and induced 14 swinging strikes in his longest outing of the campaign. Strahm is just 1-2 on the season, but he has compiled a solid 3.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB over 18 innings.