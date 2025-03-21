Strahm (shoulder) will pitch in a minor-league game Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
If that goes well, he will pitch in the Phillies' Grapefruit League finale Monday, setting him up to be ready to go for Opening Day. Strahm's last game appearance came on March 5, as he's been shelved by a left shoulder impingement that's caused inflammation.
