Strahm (shoulder) will not make a scheduled Grapefruit League appearance Monday versus the Rays due to left middle fingernail irritation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The issue is not believed to be serious, and Strahm remains on track to be ready for the Phillies' season opener Thursday versus the Nationals. The left-handed reliever has made just two Grapefruit League appearances this spring due to a shoulder impingement that's caused inflammation, but he's been throwing lately without any problems with the shoulder.