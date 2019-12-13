Szczur agreed to a minor-league deal which includes an invitation to major-league spring training with the Phillies on Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports reports.

The South Jersey native (and two-sport Villanova star) has a resume that should get him a look as the fifth outfielder but little more than that, as he's hit .231/.312/.355 over parts of five seasons in the majors. He didn't appear in the big leagues at all last season, spending much of his season sidelined with a quadriceps injury and hitting .322/.390/.577 in 44 games for Triple-A Reno when healthy.