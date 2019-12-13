Phillies' Matt Szczur: Heading to Philadelphia
Szczur agreed to a minor-league deal which includes an invitation to major-league spring training with the Phillies on Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports reports.
The South Jersey native (and two-sport Villanova star) has a resume that should get him a look as the fifth outfielder but little more than that, as he's hit .231/.312/.355 over parts of five seasons in the majors. He didn't appear in the big leagues at all last season, spending much of his season sidelined with a quadriceps injury and hitting .322/.390/.577 in 44 games for Triple-A Reno when healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: Tsutsogo joins Rays
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and Co....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Rendon gives Angels another stud bat
Rendon's expected power production is still a matter of speculation, but he won't be lacking...
-
Cole should be No. 1 with Yankees
Gerrit Cole just agreed to the largest free agent deal for any pitcher in history. Scott White...
-
Count Strasburg among ace ranks?
The Nationals gave Strasburg historic money under the assumption he's an ace, but his ace standing...