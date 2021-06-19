Vierling's contract was selected by the Phillies on Saturday.

The 24-year-old outfielder struggled to a .232/.297/.329 line in a full season at High-A Clearwater in 2019 and didn't get the chance to turn things around last year due to the canceled minor-league season, so he's understandably not high on prospect lists. He's looked far better in 27 games at the two highest levels of the minors this season, however, hitting .354/.426/.616 with six homers and five steals while making the majority of his starts in center field. Expectations should be modest given how small that sample is and given his lack of prospect pedigree, but it's possible he's turning into at least a useful part-time player. That looks to be the role available for him for now, as it's Matt Joyce (back) who will land on the injured list in a corresponding move.