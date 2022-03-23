Vierling appears to be the frontrunner to begin the season as the Phillies' primary center fielder after manager Joe Girardi acknowledged Tuesday that Odubel Herrera (oblique) likely won't be ready to play by Opening Day, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Before the Phillies settle on a more precise timeline for him being ready to play, Herrera is set to undergo an MRI later this week. Though Herrera said he's progressing after recently experiencing soreness on his right side while swinging the bat, Girardi said that the 30-year-old is behind schedule for Opening Day. Girardi has already dismissed Bryce Harper and Mickey Moniak being possible options in center field, so Vierling -- who had been expected to fill a short-side platoon role at the position -- now looks as though he could see regular work against both right- and left-handed pitching while Herrera is out. The skipper mentioned Adam Haseley as another candidate to help fill in for Herrera in center.