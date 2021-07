Vierling was called up by the Phillies to serve as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Vierling will likely serve as a bench bat for the day before heading back to the minors. He made his big-league debut in mid-June and went 3-for-6 in a brief cameo. The 24-year-old was excellent in 24 games for Double-A Reading this season, posting a 1.065 OPS, but he owns a .581 OPS in 18 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.