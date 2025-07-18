The Phillies selected Fisher with the 221st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

An athletic, projectable 6-foot-3 righty from Indiana, Fisher has all the ingredients to turn into a mid-rotation starter. He was a star quarterback in high school and his velocity has steadily ticked up, sitting in the low-90s his senior year. Fisher also has a knack for spinning the ball, with his curveball and slider showing above-average potential. Given his athleticism and easy delivery, evaluators expect Fisher to throw enough strikes to start. He turned 19 in March, so he's one of the older players in his class. Fisher was expected to come off the board on the first night, so the Phillies will presumably be giving him a well over-slot bonus.