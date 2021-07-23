Llovera was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Llovera had been with the team since Tuesday, allowing one run in two innings of work Thursday against Atlanta in his lone appearance. He'll make way for Alec Bohm to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
