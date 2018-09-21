Phillies' Mauricio Llovera: Finishes strong at High-A
Llovera closed the season strong at High-A Clearwater, lasting at least six innings in each of his final six starts while recording 48:7 K:BB and a 1.91 ERA over that span.
The 22-year-old finished with good numbers in 121 innings for Clearwater, recording a 3.72 ERA overall, backed up by a 27.0 percent strikeout rate and a 6.7 percent walk rate. Listed at just 5-foot-11, he could end up in the bullpen, especially as his fastball can reach triple digits in shorter stints. If he keeps having success in the rotation, however, he could eventually reach the big leagues as a backend starter.
