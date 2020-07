Llovera was transferred to the Phillies' alternate training site at Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was optioned to Lehigh Valley in March before spring training was shut down, and he'll now head there under different circumstances. Llovera spent last season at Double-A Reading and had a 4.55 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 72:28 K:BB over 65.1 innings.