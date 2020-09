The Phillies optioned Llovera to their alternate training site ahead of Monday's series finale with the Mets.

Philadelphia called up reliever Connor Brogdon to join the bullpen as a replacement for Llovera, who was lit up in his big-league debut in Sunday's 14-1 loss. He needed 41 pitches to complete the seventh inning, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk along the way.