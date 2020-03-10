Phillies' Mauricio Llovera: Moves to minors
The Phillies optioned Llovera to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Llovera was one of two recent additions to the 40-man roster who was sent to Triple-A on Tuesday, with fellow pitcher Garrett Cleavinger joining him in Lehigh Valley. The Phillies are expected to continue developing Llovera as a starter, so he'll presumably slot into the Triple-A rotation for what will be his first taste of the International League. The 23-year-old spent the 2019 season exclusively at Double-A Reading, posting a 4.55 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 65.1 innings.
