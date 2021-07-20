Llovera was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
The right-hander was sent to Triple-A over the weekend but will make a quick return to the Phillies with relievers JD Hammer (undisclosed) and Bailey Falter (undisclosed) placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Llovera pitched a scoreless frame in his lone appearance of the season and should fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.
