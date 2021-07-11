Llovera was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Llovera gets his first call to the big leagues this season after four Phillies were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday. Llovera's lone major-league outing did not go well last season, as the right-hander allowed four runs on five hits and one walk in just one inning of work. Llovera, who has posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 25 innings at Lehigh Valley this season, should be available out of the Philadelphia bullpen Sunday.
