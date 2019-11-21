Play

Llovera was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old righty is one of the better pitching prospects in a weak Phillies farm system, and this move protects him from the Rule 5 draft. He logged a 4.55 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 65.1 innings at Double-A. While he should continue to be developed as a starter, he profiles as a reliever long term.

