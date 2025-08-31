Phillies' Max Kepler: Giving way to Bader on Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Before taking a seat for Saturday's 3-2 win while southpaw Chris Sale was on the mound for Atlanta, the left-handed-hitting Kepler started in each of the previous three contests and went 2-for-11 with a home run and a walk. Atlanta is sending a righty (Hurston Waldrep) to the hill for the series finale, but Kepler will remain on the bench while Harrison Bader picks up a start in the outfield in his place.