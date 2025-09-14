Phillies' Max Kepler: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
With southpaw Noah Cameron on the bump for Kansas City, the left-handed-hitting Kepler will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. He'll cede his spot in the outfield to Nick Castellanos.
