Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The left-handed-hitting Kepler had started in each of the last five games -- including twice against left-handed pitchers -- but he'll hit the bench Sunday while the Diamondbacks send southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill. The Phillies will run out an outfield of Weston Wilson, Harrison Bader and Nick Castellanos from left to right in the series finale.