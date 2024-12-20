Kepler (knee) agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with Philadelphia, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The deal is pending a physical.

Kepler ended last season on the injured list with left knee tendinitis. He's expected to play left field for the Phillies, which is odd since he's never played a game in left field in his career. Kepler has been an outstanding fielder in right field and has been decent in center field. He hit just .253/.302/.380 and played just 105 games as he missed time to injuries to both his knees. He hit better against lefties last season than righties (.721 OPS vs. LHP) but has been much better against righties during his career. That could lead him to be part of a platoon in left field eventually.