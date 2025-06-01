Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
The lefty-hitting Kepler will get a breather for the series finale while the Brewers send southpaw Jose Quintana to the hill. Weston Wilson will check in for Kepler in left field.
More News
-
Phillies' Max Kepler: Delivers off bench Saturday•
-
Phillies' Max Kepler: Getting day off versus lefty•
-
Phillies' Max Kepler: Hits two-run shot Saturday•
-
Phillies' Max Kepler: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Max Kepler: Hits second homer of 2025•
-
Phillies' Max Kepler: Sitting against southpaw•