Phillies' Max Lazar: Optioned to Triple-A

Lazar was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Sunday night's 6-2 win over the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Lazar will return to the Triple-A level after he surrendered two runs on three hits while striking out four batters over four innings in three appearances with the Phillies following his call-up Tuesday. The right-hander wasn't perfect, but he definitely showed enough in his short stint with the big-league club to potentially earn another elevation down the road this season.