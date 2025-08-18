Phillies' Max Lazar: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies optioned Lazar to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Lazar pitched each of the previous two days and was knocked around for three runs over 1.1 innings in an appearance Sunday versus the Nationals. He's being replaced on the roster by Nolan Hoffman.
