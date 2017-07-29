The Phillies acquired Mills and international bonus money from the Nationals for Howie Kendrick after Friday's game against the Braves, Gordie Jones of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Mills was just promoted to High-A Potomac this week, but had yet to make a start. He was 12-2 with a 3.01 ERA and a 118:22 K:BB in 104.2 innings for Low-A Hagerstown. The 21-year-old has taken a big step forward with his command this season after walking 28 batters in just 53.1 innings last year.