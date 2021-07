The Phillies have selected Ottenbreit with the 114th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-4 righty from Michigan is one of the top Midwest prep pitchers in the class, thanks to a projectable frame and an advanced arsenal. He'll likely bump up his fastball velocity to the mid-90s once he adds weight to his 175-pound frame, and he also has two strong secondary offerings at his disposal in a mid-70s curveball and low-80s changeup.