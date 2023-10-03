Lorenzen is not on the Phillies' Wild Card Series roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen twirled a no-hitter for the Phillies back on Aug. 9 but posted an 8.01 ERA and 18:15 K:BB over his final 30.1 innings. He would seem to have a shot to be added to the team's NLDS roster should they advance, but the Phils decided he wouldn't be needed for their series against the Marlins.