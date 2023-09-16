Lorenzen and Cristopher Sanchez will be used in a piggyback role Tuesday against Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies may or may not have acquired Lorenzen at the deadline with the intention of using him in relief during the postseason, but his 7.96 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over his last five starts has certainly pushed him in that direction. Tuesday's outing could be a test for an arrangement the team hopes to use in the playoffs, with the left-handed Sanchez likely to throw a handful of innings before turning it over to the right-handed Lorenzen for a few more. Whether the setup is used more than once or if Lorenzen will move to a standard bullpen role following Tuesday's appearance is not yet clear.