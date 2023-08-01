Lorenzen will make his Phillies debut Thursday at Miami, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Lorenzen was acquired Tuesday from the Tigers, for whom he had delivered a 3.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83:27 K:BB through 105.2 innings (18 starts) this season. Philly is going to roll with a six-man rotation for the time being, per Zolecki, but Ranger Suarez or Cristopher Sanchez could eventually be pushed to the bullpen.
