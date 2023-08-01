The Phillies acquired Lorenzen from the Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for Hao-Yu Lee, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Shortly after Justin Verlander's move back to Houston, another domino fell with Lorenzen being shipped to Philadelphia. A surprise All-Star this year, Lorenzen pitched to a 3.58 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 105.2 innings with the Tigers (already his second-most innings in a major-league season). He will presumably step into the rotation for the Phillies, pushing Ranger Suarez or Cristopher Sanchez to the bullpen unless the team decides to move to a six-man rotation.