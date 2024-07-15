Mercado (1-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against Oakland. He struck out two.

Mercado tossed a couple of scoreless innings to start his outing, but things began to unravel in the fourth. Mercado allowed three two-run homers in total, a fourth-inning blast by Brent Rooker, a fifth-inning long ball by Lawrence Butler, then a second dinger by Rooker in the sixth that ended Mercado's day. Following a promising beginning to his career that saw Mercado allow one run in five innings against the Cubs during his first career start, thing have gone downhill since, with the rookie right-hander having allowed 11 earned runs over his last two appearances spanning 5.2 innings.