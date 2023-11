The Phillies acquired Mercado from the Rays on Monday in exchange for right-hander Adam Leverett and cash considerations.

Mercado split the 2023 campaign between Triple-a Durham and Double-A Montgomery, generating a 4.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 95:35 K:BB in 62 innings between the two stops. The Phillies selected the 24-year-old right-handed reliever's contract and added him to their 40-man roster, but he'll likely to open the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley rather than in the majors.