Mercado will move back to the Phillies' bullpen, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Mercado pitched well in his first major-league start against the Cubs but was then roughed up in his second outing in Atlanta, coughing up five runs while recording just five outs. Tyler Phillips was effective in relief of Mercado in the latter outing and will slide into the rotation this weekend.
