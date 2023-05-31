Plassmeyer (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
There's no public diagnosis yet, but Plassmeyer will miss at least one turn in the IronPigs' rotation. It could serve as a sort of reset for the 26-year-old left-hander, who has struggled to a 6.95 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through 44 innings of work this season in the International League.
More News
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Sent to minors•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Takes first loss•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Recalled from minors•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Sent back down•
-
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Summoned from Triple-A•