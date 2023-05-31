Plassmeyer (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

There's no public diagnosis yet, but Plassmeyer will miss at least one turn in the IronPigs' rotation. It could serve as a sort of reset for the 26-year-old left-hander, who has struggled to a 6.95 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through 44 innings of work this season in the International League.