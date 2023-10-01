Plassmeyer (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, surrendering 10 runs (nine earned) on eight hits - including three home runs -- over 3.2 innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

With the Phillies already locked into the No. 4 seed in the National League playoffs, Plassmeyer got called up for his season debut and first career big-league start so the team could avoid using any arms it might need in the wild-card round, which starts Tuesday. The 26-year-old southpaw got through the first inning unscathed but quickly fell apart after that, serving up a pair of homers to Francisco Alvarez and another to Francisco Lindor before getting the hook. Plassmeyer posted a 5.05 ERA over 67.2 innings at Triple-A this season, and he's unlikely to be a factor for Philly in the postseason.