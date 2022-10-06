Plassmeyer (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against Houston, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk over six innings while striking out six.

Plassmeyer relieved Bailey Falter at the start of the second inning and allowed the leadoff man to reach base in back-to-back innings. It cost 25-year-old lefty the second time when Chas McCormick ripped to left to score Mauricio Dubon before the former came around to score himself two at-bats later. Plassmeyer later served up a solo homer to Christian Vazquez in the seventh to put the Phillies in a 3-0 hole. It was just his second big-league appearance of the year after recording a 4.21 ERA and 1.25 WHIP this season in Triple-A.